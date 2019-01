FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A four-legged member of the Fort Worth Fire Department is hanging up his vest.

Quigley has been with the department since 2011.

He’s worked several high profile events including the Super Bowl in Arlington along with events at Texas Motor Speedway, rallies and conventions.

Quigley will retire from the K-9 explosives detection unit on Wednesday.

His replacement, Barkevious, will come on board the same day.