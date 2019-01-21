FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Last April, Cowboys fans weren’t quite sure how to react when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Leighton Vander Esch as Dallas’ first round pick in the 2018 draft.

These days, Cowboys fans know exactly how to react every time Leighton Vander Esch makes a tackle. They howl like wolves.

Cowboys fans were eager for the addition of a playmaking wide receiver when the Cowboys hosted the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. When the team selected the linebacker from Boise State, fans at the draft stood in stunned silence.

It did not take long for Vander Esch to have those same fans cheering wildly midway through the regular season.

Vander Esch, who played eight man football at his Idaho high school before starring at Boise State, made 140 tackles in his rookie season. He earned the nickname “Wolf Hunter” and soon every tackle he made at AT&T Stadium was greeted by 90,000 fans howling like wolves in appreciation.

“I love the fans.” Vander Esch explained in describing how the Wolf Call became a staple at AT&T Stadium. “It’s just an awesome atmosphere.”

In addition to the 140 tackles, Vander Esch made two interceptions on his way to earning a Pro Bowl invitation, and second team All-Pro honor.