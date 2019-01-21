  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

CINCINNATI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Now a half ton of fun, the Cincinnati Zoo’s famed prematurely born hippo will soon turn 2 years old.

The zoo says a variety of activities will celebrate Fiona’s latest milestone. The hippo was born Jan. 24, 2017, at a dangerously low 29 pounds. Round-the-clock critical care and outside help including from the Smithsonian National Zoo and the Cincinnati Children’s hospital enabled Fiona to not only survive, but to thrive as a social media sensation. The zoo last month reported she had reached 1,000 pounds.

Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley says the weather outlook isn’t good for Fiona to be outside on her birthday, but a behind-the-scenes party is planned that will be shared on social media along with a two-year highlights video.

Here in North Texas, the Fort Worth Zoo opened the the African Savanna exhibit last year — which includes a hippo exhibit with above and underwater viewing.

It’s been almost two years since the Dallas Zoo opened the Simmons Hippo Outpost — which features two Nile hippopotamuses.

