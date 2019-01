FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An employee at John Peter Smith Hospital was injured Sunday in an elevator accident, according to a spokesperson for the trauma center.

The elevator was taken out of service until state regulators come for inspection.

Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said crews arrived at the hospital at 7:45 a.m. but the person had already been moved from the elevator to the emergency room.

No information about the patient, or his/her injuries was released.