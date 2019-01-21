LUBBOCK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The owners of a Texas daycare say staff members were fired after a video circulated on social media showing a woman pulling a child’s hair at the facility.

Lubbock police say officers went to The Little Playhouse Learning Center and were made aware of the video on Thursday. Detectives have referred the case to the city’s prosecutor.

Investigators determined the video was recorded on Dec. 26, but that the child’s parents and the owners of the daycare weren’t aware of the video until Thursday.

Also in December of 2018, detectives in McKinney investigated a daycare worker after police said multiple infant children were injured in her care.

Jessica Joy Wiese, 44, was arrested and booked into the Collin County Jail for Injury to a Child.

Wiese worked at Joyous Montessori on 6800 Bountiful Grove Drive in McKinney.

The owners and directors of The Little Playhouse Learning Center released a statement saying that after learning of the video, the “staff involved were fired immediately.”

The local prosecutor’s office was closed Monday. A message seeking an update on the investigation wasn’t immediately returned.