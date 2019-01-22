Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a 29-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott #4 in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at LA Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys’ presence in this year’s Pro Bowl just got bigger with the addition of quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper

The offensive duo will be taking the place of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas, who are coming off a heartbreaking and controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game. They’re stepping down from the Pro Bowl due to injuries.

Prescott and Cooper join running back Ezekiel Elliott, offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Zack Martin, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and cornerback Byron Jones as representatives of the Cowboys in the Pro Bowl. In addition, head coach Jason Garrett and his staff will be coaching the NFC team.

Prescott is coming off his third season in the league where he threw for most yards in his career with 3,885. He also threw 22 touchdowns and rushed for six more. He finished the season with a 96.9 quarterback rating.

His team started the season 3-5 and with diminished playoff hopes, but they quickly bounced back to finish with a 10-6 record and the NFC East title. After defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round of the playoffs, they fell to Rams to end their season.

Cooper joined the Cowboys in October just before the trade deadline and gave the offense a much-needed boost in the receiving corp. His presence helped the team on their five-game winning streak in November and into December. His two biggest games came in crucial divisional matchups against the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Pro Bowl takes place in Orlando on Saturday, Jan. 27.