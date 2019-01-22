ENNIS (CBSDFW.COM) – The search for answers continues in Ennis where human remains found in a creek may be linked to a mother who’s been missing for more than two weeks.

Police say the description of the person found Monday, about 20 minutes south of town, matches that of Emily Wade. Officials are now waiting for the medical examiner to identify the person and how they died.

Wade, 38, was last seen driving near a friend’s house the evening of January 5. She was headed home but never made it.

The human remains were discovered Monday morning as a team searched Chambers Creek which is just south of Ennis.

Police say roads near the creek are prone to high water and that it wouldn’t have been out of the way for Wade to drive one of the roadways that crosses over the creek.

“Maybe she attempted to try to cross the low water crossing and got washed down,” said Toney Wade, a searcher with the Cajun Coast Search and Rescue Team. “Every indication is kinda leaning toward that way right now.”

Volunteers and family members have tirelessly searched for Wade. Monday night family members thanked everyone for their prayers.

Police expect the medical examiner to have autopsy results on the body found very soon.