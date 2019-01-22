DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported Tuesday the fourth and fifth flu-related deaths in Dallas County for the 2018-2019 season.

Both patients were 82. One was a resident of Dallas the other of Mesquite. No other details were released due to privacy reasons.

“We cannot predict the intensity, severity or duration of the flu season from year to year,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS Health Authority/Medical Director. “The best way to protect yourself and others is to get your seasonal flu shot.”

It is not too late to receive the flu vaccine. DCHHS recently announced free flu vaccines for children at all six immunizations clinic locations.

DCHHS is also extending free flu vaccines to adults and seniors at the following clinic locations and community events while supplies last:

Main DCHHS Building 2377 North Stemmons Freeway, First Floor, Dallas, Texas 75207

January 30, 2019 from 10 am – 12 pm at the Mexican Consulate 1210 River Bend Dr., Dallas, TX 75247

“Getting your seasonal flu shot is your first line of defense against the flu virus, especially if you have underlying medical conditions”, said Interim Director Ganesh Shivaramaiyer. “Practicing good hygiene which includes frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged 6 months and older, with rare exceptions. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider. The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.

The adult flu vaccine is given in the adult immunization clinic on the first floor at the DCHHS building located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas.

The children’s vaccine is available at all DCHHS immunization clinics. Clinic hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information call 214-819-2162 or click here.