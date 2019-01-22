  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys were motivated to knock out their opponent well before kickoff on Sunday, October 14. That’s because the team was inspired by the pregame presence of UFC star Connor McGregor at AT&T Stadium.

McGregor toured the stadium, talked to some of the players and even attempted to throw a football prior to the game.

The team was so excited about the appearance, that Dak Prescott and Jeff Heath did their best imitation’s of McGregor’s pre-fight strut.

“I don’t know if it was Connor McGregor, but we came out and attacked,” Prescott said.

It was the Jacksonville Jaguars on the receiving end of the Cowboys attack, as Dallas rolled to a 40-7 victory.

“it’s definitely the best we’ve played.” Prescott said.

The Cowboys quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes to Cole Beasley in the second quarter, and added a 17 yard TD run, as Dallas built a 24-0 halftime lead.

By the end of the game, the entire team was exhibiting the confidence of the strutting McGregor.

“A bunch of us are fans in what (McGregor) does. To see him supporting us… we used it to our advantage”

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball for a first quarter touchdown agaisnt the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

