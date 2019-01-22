DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The families of two women who survived being caught under an 18-wheeler on the highway, are still looking for the truck and driver nearly 10 days later.

Cassandra Lizardi and Kaylee Jensen, both 21, are still recovering at Parkland Hospital. The college roommates face long rehabilitation stints, after suffering fractures and head injuries in the January 13 wreck.

Without clear video evidence yet of what happened, their families are also searching for other drivers who were on the road that evening before or after the incident.

“I know a lot of stuff’s happening, but I know people have phones,” said Bryant Aragon, Lizardi’s older brother. “I know people are always looking when accidents happen.”

The two women were on I-35E headed north at the Dallas Tollway split at about 6:45 p.m.

Accident reports from the Dallas County Sheriff’s office show that a truck, described as an orange cab with a white trailer, made an unsafe lane change that put Lizardi’s car under the trailer. They lost control, were hit head on by another car, then spun into a wall.

“Once all this information is out there, that’s a pretty, I would think tough thing to deal with knowing that you caused something like this,” said Jensen’s father, Chris.

There are TxDOT cameras on that section of the highway but they do not record the traffic. Investigators are looking for private cameras that may have recorded the accident, or the truck driving down the highway in the moments afterward.