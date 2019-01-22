  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic, NBA

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM)  – The NBA has fined Dallas Mavericks guard-forward Luka Dončić $10,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Luka Doncic kicks ball into stands (nba.com)

The incident, for which Dončić was assessed his second technical foul and ejected, occurred with three minutes remaining in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 111-99 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, January 19 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH INCIDENT

Dončić scored only eight points in that game, his lowest point total in more than a month.

 

 

 

