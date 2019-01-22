NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Richland Hills police dog is finally home after being shot Monday, January 14 during a chase.

North Richland Hills Police tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “Koba is home! We are excited to announce Koba is at home recuperating. He has been incredibly strong throughout his recovery process and our K9 team has been with him the entire way. Thank you to everyone! The amount of support has been incredible!”

Last Monday, police in Watauga responded to a call from a family member about a suicidal man with a gun at around 7:15 p.m. As officers responded, the man ran and led them on a chase.

The chase ended in North Richland Hills near Caracas Drive and Trinidad Drive after the man left his vehicle. Police said just before 9:00 p.m., the man fired his weapon at officers, which led them to return fire.

During the incident, K-9 Koba of the North Richland Hills Police Department was hit by gunfire.

K-9 Koba had surgery and is on the road to recovery.