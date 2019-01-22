  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Workers are removing the granite base — or plinth — where the statue of Robert E Lee was previously installed at Oak Lawn Park.

In a release issued Tuesday morning, Dallas City Hall said it will archive it in a secure location on City of Dallas property.

A team of conservators under the oversight of the Office of Cultural Affairs will ensure its preservation.

The work started today is estimated to take between seven to eight weeks at a cost of $155,040.

The conservation consultants will create a plan for disassembly and storage for the plinth, seating and stairs.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Dallas Park and Recreation Facility Services team members were on-hand to conduct the removal and transport to a storage location and then will complete landscape remediation at the site.

Park and Recreation department will install landscaping at a cost of $30,000. An outside conservation expert will assist in the development of a plan for disassembly, and archival storage in compliance with established conservation practices.

The conservation work will will cost $24,960. There is no plan to sell the work at this time, according to Lynn Rushton, Conservation Manager Office of Cultural Affairs for the City of Dallas.

Robert E. Lee Park in Dallas (Andrea Lucia – CBS11)

 

 

