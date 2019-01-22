DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Workers are removing the granite base — or plinth — where the statue of Robert E Lee was previously installed at Oak Lawn Park.

In a release issued Tuesday morning, Dallas City Hall said it will archive it in a secure location on City of Dallas property.

A team of conservators under the oversight of the Office of Cultural Affairs will ensure its preservation.

The work started today is estimated to take between seven to eight weeks at a cost of $155,040.

The conservation consultants will create a plan for disassembly and storage for the plinth, seating and stairs.

Dallas Park and Recreation Facility Services team members were on-hand to conduct the removal and transport to a storage location and then will complete landscape remediation at the site.

Park and Recreation department will install landscaping at a cost of $30,000. An outside conservation expert will assist in the development of a plan for disassembly, and archival storage in compliance with established conservation practices.

The conservation work will will cost $24,960. There is no plan to sell the work at this time, according to Lynn Rushton, Conservation Manager Office of Cultural Affairs for the City of Dallas.