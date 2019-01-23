ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Have you ever walked away from the checkout counter and realized you left something behind? Well, that happened to a customer in Arlington and now police say they’re searching for a thief.

According to authorities the theft happened when a customer left their wallet on the counter at a store in the 900 block of Randol Mill Road and walked away for a moment.

The female suspect, with brown/blonde hair and wearing a long sleeve shirt with “Cowboys” printed on the front, went to the counter, picked up the wallet, put it inside her purse and simply walked out.

The suspect drove away from the area in a white-colored Ford Flex.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the woman or knows anything about the theft to call Arlington police at 817-459-6482 or click here to send an email to Det. Kate Jensen.