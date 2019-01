FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth firefighters and MedStar responded to a reported carbon monoxide leak at a shopping center in the 4800 block of Overton Ridge Blvd Tuesday afternoon.

Fourteen people were evaluated at the scene according to MedStar.

One person was taken to the hospital.

MedStar said it was called out to the same location earlier in the day where one person had passed out.