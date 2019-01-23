FOND DU LAC, Wisconsin (CBSDFW.COM) – A sheriff’s department in Wisconsin has two words for drivers this winter: “SLOW DOWN!”

The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office released video earlier this week of one of their deputies narrowly escaping being hit by a vehicle on an icy highway after a recent snowstorm.

Authorities said deputy Jason Fabry was helping a driver on the side of the road before the incident happened. As he was walking back onto the highway, a vehicle could be seen sliding out of control and going towards Fabry.

The deputy was able to get out of the way in time and run back to the side of the highway. The oncoming vehicle was also able to avoid hitting the deputy’s vehicle, as well.

“This spinout could have been deadly for Deputy Fabry, or for an oncoming vehicle. Thankfully, no one was struck or injured, but this video serves as a great example of people driving too fast for conditions and putting the life of a deputy at great risk,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.