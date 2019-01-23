BALTIMORE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have hired former Texas Rangers pitching coach Doug Brocail as pitching coach under first-year manager Brandon Hyde.

Brocail was the Rangers’ pitching coach for the past three years. He was the Astros’ pitching coach from June 2011 through 2013.

The Rangers hired Julio Rangel as their new pitching coach last November.

The Orioles also hired Don Long as hitting coach.Long spent the past five seasons as the hitting coach of the Cincinnati Reds.

The revamped coaching staff, announced Wednesday, also includes Arnie Beyeler as first base coach, Jose Flores as third base coach, John Wasdin as bullpen coach, Jose Fernandez as major league coach and Tim Cossins as major league field coordinator and catching instructor.

Wasdin begins his third season with the Orioles organization after spending 2017-18 as minor league pitching coordinator.

Howie Clark will return as assistant hitting coach.

