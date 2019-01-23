FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ezekiel Elliott has started off his career in legendary fashion.

In 2018, Elliott became only the second running back in Cowboys history to win the NFL rushing title multiple times.

Elliott rushed for 1,483 yards, securing his second NFL rushing title in three seasons.

“It takes 11 guys,” Elliott said, giving his offensive teammates credit for the rushing title. “These guys have done a great job of helping me put me in situations to win that title”

The only other Cowboys running backack to win the title more than once? The NFL’s all-time rushing leader Emmitt Smith.

Smith won it four times during his hall of fame career.

Elliott has such a big lead in yards, that he sat out the Cowboys regular season finale, and still finished 183 yards ahead of second place finisher Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.

Overall, there have been three Cowboys running backs to be the NFL’s rushing champion: Ezekiel Elliott (two times), Emmitt Smith (four times), and DeMarco Murray (won the title in 2014).