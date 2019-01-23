  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 13-year-old girl is safe after someone stole a vehicle she was in at a gas station in Fort Worth, police say.

The incident happened at a QuikTrip at Basswood Boulevard and I-35W early Wednesday morning. Police say a mother stopped at a pump and went inside the store to pay for gas while her 13-year-old was asleep in the back of the vehicle.

According to police, while the mother was still inside the store, a person in a gold Toyota Sienna pulled up next to the vehicle and proceeded to drive off in that vehicle.

The vehicle was soon found wrecked a few blocks from the gas station near Basswood Blvd and Horseman Road. The 13-year-old girl was found safe and unharmed at the scene. The suspect was seen running from the crash.

Police are still investigating the incident and do not have anyone in custody.

