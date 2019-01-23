  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:House Bill 194, minimum wage, ron reynolds, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A state representative has proposed a new bill to raise the minimum wage in Texas to $15 an hour.

Rep. Ron Reynolds (D-Missouri City) introduced House Bill 194, which would more than double the current minimum wage in Texas from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour.

In a release, Reynolds told KTRK in Houston on Tuesday: “Raising the minimum wage in Texas to $15 an hour will put more money into the pockets of hard-working Texans. We need to close the economic gap here in Texas, working full time and trying to support a family on less than $15,000 a year is impossible.”

The bill has only been filed and has more stages to get through before reaching the desk of the governor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s