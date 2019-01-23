AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A state representative has proposed a new bill to raise the minimum wage in Texas to $15 an hour.

Rep. Ron Reynolds (D-Missouri City) introduced House Bill 194, which would more than double the current minimum wage in Texas from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour.

In a release, Reynolds told KTRK in Houston on Tuesday: “Raising the minimum wage in Texas to $15 an hour will put more money into the pockets of hard-working Texans. We need to close the economic gap here in Texas, working full time and trying to support a family on less than $15,000 a year is impossible.”

The bill has only been filed and has more stages to get through before reaching the desk of the governor.