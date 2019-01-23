Filed Under:Aledo, DFW News, Texas, Trisha Ruiz, Whataburger, Whatacoop

ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -A Whataburger superfan keeps her favorite restaurant close to her heart and home after moving to the country.

Trisha Ruiz said she agreed to move to a more rural setting in Aledo on two conditions: She’d be able to drive to a Whataburger and could have chickens.

It turned out the closest Whataburger was a bit too far away, so Ruiz’s husband brought Whataburger to their new backyard, kind of.

Ruiz now keeps 15 chickens in her “Whatacoop.”

Whataburger chicken coop (courtesy: Whataburger)

The fluffy chickens even have their own custom-made Whataburger saddles and bibs.

Ruiz said she plans to add more “Whatachickens” to the flock.

