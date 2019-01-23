ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -A Whataburger superfan keeps her favorite restaurant close to her heart and home after moving to the country.

Trisha Ruiz said she agreed to move to a more rural setting in Aledo on two conditions: She’d be able to drive to a Whataburger and could have chickens.

It turned out the closest Whataburger was a bit too far away, so Ruiz’s husband brought Whataburger to their new backyard, kind of.

Ruiz now keeps 15 chickens in her “Whatacoop.”

The fluffy chickens even have their own custom-made Whataburger saddles and bibs.

Ruiz said she plans to add more “Whatachickens” to the flock.