DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a brazen thief who took off with a $27,000 ring from a pawn shop in Dallas.

It happened in the 100 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard on January 18.

The suspect is described as Hispanic male, thin build, approximately 5’7, 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, a goatee, a tattoo under his right eye, and a tattoo on the back of his neck.

He had previously come into the store to look at the same ring. But this time, when the salesperson asked for the ring back, the suspect ran out of the store taking the ring with him.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to please call Detective Jamison Bone at 214-671-0635.