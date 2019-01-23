ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A UT Arlington student became the victim of a scam after receiving what he thought was an email from a professor.

The email said the professor was seeking payment for fees via gift cards.

As a result, the student purchased $200 worth of gift cards and sent the gift card numbers back in an email to the scammer.

The UTA Police Department tweeted, “Scam alert: official looking email from a professor seeking payment via gift card. Don’t send money or personal information from anyone requesting payment immediately. Confirm any organization seeking payment prior to sending any funds/information. Stop > Think > Protect Yourself