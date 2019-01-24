Actor Chuck Norris speaks with the media during a press conference prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 6, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Walker, Texas Ranger is looking to set a world record in the Lone Star State.

Actor Chuck Norris is hosting a 5K race in College Station on May 4 and, at the same time, wants to set a world record for the most people dressed as him in one place at the same time.

Norris is known for starring in the TV show Walker, Texas Ranger from 1993 to 2001 and for such films as Way of the Dragon with Bruce Lee and Lone Wolf McQuade.

Prizes will be given out at the race for those who participate in dressing up as the actor.

Norris is expected to be attendance at the race to motivate runners and to give high-fives as they cross the finish line. Organizers say they are not responsible for any injuries from the high-five.

The 5K race has a website for more information.