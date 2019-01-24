DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A generous gift has been given to the University of Texas at Dallas.

The Trammell and Margaret Crow family donated the entire collection of Asian art from their namesake museum, along with $23 million in support funding to UT Dallas.

“This magnificent and farsighted gift from the Crow family has tremendous significance for our University’s future. The vision of Trammell and Margaret Crow was that the artistic and cultural treasures they had assembled would be shared as widely as possible with the public. We are immensely gratified that the Crow family has entrusted us with ensuring that this vision be enhanced and perpetuated,” said UT Dallas President Richard C. Benson.

The University said it will continue to operate the museum in its current space in the downtown Dallas Arts District where it’s been for more than 20 years.

A second museum is planned for the UT Dallas campus.

The Crow family opened the current museum in 1998 with the goal of keeping the collection intact and increasing the American public’s knowledge and appreciation of the arts and cultures of Asia.

Trammell S. Crow, president of the Crow Family Foundation and son of Trammell and Margaret Crow, has overseen the development of the museum during the past 20 years as a point of connection between the U.S. and Asia.

“We are excited to see The University of Texas at Dallas bring the museum that our parents built into a new era,” Crow said. “It is our hope that the museum will continue to create global awareness and conversation through the power of the collection and its programs and reach new audiences, both among UT Dallas students and the broader North Texas community.”