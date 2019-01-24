FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested in the case of a mother fatally shot in front of her children at a Fort Worth home last week.

Police responded to the 6000 block of McKaskle Drive last Friday and found a woman inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. Police believed this was a domestic situation and that the victim and her children knew the shooter.

A next-door neighbor had called 911 after the victim’s three children ran to his house, saying their mother had been shot.

Police announced Thursday the arrest of Jarvis Franklin in regards to the deadly shooting. He was booked into jail on a murder charge with a bond set at $500,000.

“She’s got young children, it’s just sad. A young mother, just sad. I’m upset,” said one of her neighbors.