AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mansfield resident has claimed a $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven Convenience at 1665 E. Broad St., in Mansfield.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

This was the 17th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.76, including break-even prizes.