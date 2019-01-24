DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cases of child drownings and near drownings during winter months are spiking according to Children’s Hospital Dallas.

Jesus Alderete, the Senior Coordinator of Injury Prevention Services says within the last four years nearly 8 percent of cold weather swimming pool emergencies they saw were deadly.

That’s compared to 2 percent of cases being fatal for the same emergencies during the summer in the same four year span.

So far, this winter season Children’s Hospital reports having five near drownings and one drowning.

“It is an alarming statistic for us to be able to see more fatalities during the winter months then we would see during the summer months,” said Alderete.

He says there are two factors in particular that are contributing to the trend.

First, he says many families let their guards down when it comes to water safety during the cold months because it’s a season not typically associated with backyard pools and swimming.

Secondly, Alderete attributed many new families moving to North Texas who have never had a pool before and therefore are not up to speed with pool safety.

“They don’t have the right barriers of protection to keep those kids safe at home,” said Alderete.

He said the best advice he can give parents is to stay vigilant no matter the time of year.

“Learning CPR, having a non-climbable fence around the pool. Having locks and alarms on windows and doors that lead to the pool including doggie doors” are all ways to protect young children from drowning.