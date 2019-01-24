MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns.

The 5-pound bags have a “better if used by” date of April 20, 2020 and the UPC code 000-16000-19610-0. Customers should discard the product.

The company says it discovered salmonella during sampling of the product, but it has not received “any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses.”

General Mills says the recall only affects the date and code mentioned and stress that all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected.

Salmonella can lead to fever, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain.

Consumers who are throwing out products covered by the recall may contact General Mills at 800-230-8103 or visit the company’s website for more information.

