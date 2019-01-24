NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, (R-Texas) shared a photo of a letter via Instagram he sent to President Trump urging him to send battle-hardened ISIS fighters currently detained in Syria to Guantanamo Bay.

John Cornyn, (R-Texas), Marco Rubio, (R-Texas) and Tom Cotton, (R-Ark) also signed the letter.

Cruz’s post said: “Proud to join Sens. Tom Cotton, John Cornyn & Marco Rubio in sending a letter to President Trump urging him to send battle-hardened ISIS fighters currently detained in Syria to Guantanamo Bay.

Doing so would prevent these dangerous terrorists from being released to commit further acts of terror. 10 years ago, President Obama signed a misguided executive order ordering the closure of the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay. This executive order drew sharp criticism from elected Republican officials on Capitol Hill – and rightly so. The subsequent rise and fall of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria has only underscored the need for a detention facility in Guantanamo Bay.”