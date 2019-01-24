HUBBARD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some Texas grown ups — and little ones — are winning at the definition of a blended family and now the world has had a peek inside after a very special daddy-daughter dance pic went viral.

Dylan Lenox and David Lewis are both the dads of 5-year-old Willow. The two men aren’t a couple, though they think all definitions of family are beautiful, their connection to Willow is of course her mom, Sarah.

Dylan is Sarah’s fiancé and Willow’s soon-to-be stepdad and David is her biological dad.

Dylan has been a part of Willow’s life for years and had the “honor” of taking her to her last two daddy-daughter dances. David couldn’t attend because he was overseas when one took place and in Washington, D.C. the other time.

In addition to co-parenting, the two men have developed what Dylan calls “the best friendship and bond that anybody could ask for” and this year he was thinking things should be different for their little girl.

“I knew deep down in my heart that she [WIllow] needed that memory, specifically, with him too,” Dylan said. “I knew David needed that and she need that.”

David lives in New Mexico and was already planning to come to Texas, but it wouldn’t have been in time to attend the dance. But he switched up his schedule, made it possible and arrived on the day of the dance.

Before heading off Sarah, who’s a photographer, took some pictures of Willow and her two dads. While David and the little girl went off to party, Dylan and Sarah went on out for an evening that was soon interrupted.

“My phone kept blowing up during our date, during dinner,” Dylan said. “It [Facebook post of pics] started with 25 or 30 shares and grew from there.”

Dylan’s original post has nearly 250,000 likes and a CBS News video about the pic has been viewed more than 1,250,000 times!

Dylan said he made the Facebook post to inspire “split families that don’t have hope” and of course for their little girl. The most important part of his post was a message to her saying,”Willow Grace you are loved by so many people in this world and your Daddies love you!”

Willow isn’t the only member of this blended family, Dylan has a son from a previous relationship and he and Sarah have a 2-year-old child together. And they’re making it all work in the small Texas town of Hubbard – which Dylan says has one stop light and a Sonic — about 30 miles northeast of Waco.