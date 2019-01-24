ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Health Resources began what it called, “a small number of layoffs” this week.

“The layoffs will affect less than 3 percent of Texas Health’s workforce of more than 24,000,” the company explained in a news release Thursday night.

When CBS 11 asked for more specifics on exactly how many people were being laid off, a spokesperson said they had no specific number to share.

Texas Health said the reductions are not centered at one hospital or location. “Texas Health continues to grow numerous service lines and has plans to open two new hospitals in the next 24 months, along with expansion projects at existing facilities,” the company said.

Texas Health said it’s taking a long-term view of its operations and continued service to the community.

“While we regret having to take these actions, we want to be clear that only a small number of employees were affected,” said Michelle Kirby, Texas Health’s chief people officer. “There are job opportunities in other areas of Texas Health and we have a long track record of placing impacted employees in other roles in our system. We are working hard to do so for these individuals.”

The recent layoffs, coupled with expansions in other areas of the system, reflect how Texas Health is reacting to market demands and the needs of local communities to provide services long into the future, the company said in its news release.

“It’s imperative that we be responsible stewards of our community assets. This is core to carrying out our nonprofit mission to improve the health of the people in the communities we serve,” said Barclay Berdan, CEO. “Great organizations are constantly evaluating how effective and efficient they are at meeting consumers evolving expectations. Sometimes that involves tough decisions in certain areas. There are also opportunities for growth in others.”