HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Family and friends gathered at a Houston cemetery to remember Jason Spindler, one of the 21 people killed in an extremist attack last week at a luxury hotel and shopping complex in Nairobi.

The Houston Chronicle reports the 40-year-old was remembered as a compassionate person who was close to his family at the burial service Thursday at Beth Yeshurun Cemetery.

Jason Spindler (credit: I-DEV International)

Childhood friend Justin Esch said, “People like Jason do not just happen — they’re made.”

Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the January 15 attack in which extremists stormed the complex with guns and explosives.

Spindler, who grew up in Houston, had been living in Kenya for about five years.

He was the co-founder of I-DEV International, a San Francisco-based company that matches investors to emerging markets.

