ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East title in style on December 23 at AT&T Stadium with a 27-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Randy Gregory provided the pressure and forced the strip sack. Then Jaylon Smith took it from there.

“Immediately as I tucked the ball, I told myself I wasn’t getting caught,” said Smith.

Jaylon Smith #54 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-20 at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

And he didn’t.

The 69-yard touchdown return proved to be the signature play of the game, helping the Cowboys beat the Buccaneers and secure the division championship.

“To be crowned NFC East Champions is a blessing, you know that’s one of the first goal we want to accomplish – each and every year,” said Smith.

