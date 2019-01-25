ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East title in style on December 23 at AT&T Stadium with a 27-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Randy Gregory provided the pressure and forced the strip sack. Then Jaylon Smith took it from there.

“Immediately as I tucked the ball, I told myself I wasn’t getting caught,” said Smith.

And he didn’t.

The 69-yard touchdown return proved to be the signature play of the game, helping the Cowboys beat the Buccaneers and secure the division championship.

“To be crowned NFC East Champions is a blessing, you know that’s one of the first goal we want to accomplish – each and every year,” said Smith.