NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM)- Local TSA union leaders Rudy Garcia and Sandra Felix embraced the news there’s a deal to reopen the federal government temporarily.

“It’s an immediate relief that the payday is sometime soon,” said Sandra Felix, the vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 1040.

However, Garcia, the president of AFGE Local 1040 said they still don’t know how long it will take for the government to pay them.

“We’re still having food drives, still passing out gas cards to everyone for the simple reason, we don’t know when the paychecks are going to get here,” said Garcia.

CBS News reports they’ll get paid in full next week.

“The angst is going to build up again waiting for the three weeks to arrive are they going to remain open or not?,” said Felix.

Felix said their next concern is if they will be back in the same position when government funding will run out next month if the president, Republicans and Democrats don’t strike a deal.

“My message to them is to continue to negotiate but keep the government open, period,” said Garcia.

In the meantime, Felix is appreciative of the donations she and her co-workers have received, like this box of food containing rice, pasta, and other items.

“For me, it’s been a tremendous help,” said Felix.

As a federal employee, she said she never thought she’d be in the position of not being able to pay her bills and apply for public assistance.

“That’s my first time ever doing so,” said Felix. “Although I don’t make a lot of money at TSA, it’s been enough that I can manage my finances. But not right now.”