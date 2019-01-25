MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Repercussions of the partial government shutdown are being felt across North Texas, with many furloughed workers turning to food banks to make ends meet.

So many families are contacting pantries that an emergency meeting has been called to try and figure out how the food banks will deal with what they call “a major strain on resources”.

As the shutdown is about to enter its sixth week, thousands of federal workers will go without a second paycheck today… that means they haven’t had any income since the end of December.

Today Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will join other mayors from across the country in our nation’s capital to advocate to end the shutdown that she says is impacting more than 29,000 Texans.

The Mayor took to Twitter Thursday saying, “While I don’t have the power to open the government, I am going to do my part and advocate to end this shutdown.”

I’m heading to D.C. tomorrow to join fellow Mayors from across the country with the U.S. Conference of Mayor’s delegation. While I don’t have the power to open the government, I am going to do my part and advocate to end this shutdown. – Mayor Betsy pic.twitter.com/HW2112WtwN — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) January 25, 2019

As many federal workers wonder when they’ll get their next paycheck, food pantries are answering the call for help, but their supply isn’t unlimited. Charities across the metroplex say they’re increasingly receiving calls — not only from individuals but actual government departments — asking for help.

The drain on supplies at multiple organizations is something that Harvesting International Ministries calls “unprecedented”. So today representatives from all North Texas food banks and pantries, who are dealing with shortage issues, have been invited to an emergency meeting in Mansfield.

Harvesting International is hosting the meeting and say the purpose is to brainstorm about how organizations are coping and work to “complement one another to be mindful of resources.”

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. at Living Church, located at 2271 Matlock Road in Mansfield.