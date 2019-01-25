PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A beloved Plano police K9 has passed away after battling what the department calls a “long illness.”
Plano police announced the passing of K9 Dio, a sable German Shepherd from the Czech Republic, in an Instagram post. He started his career with the department in August 2015 and retired last September.
Police said Dio was credited for 83 apprehensions or arrests and had a 100 percent certification rate in narcotics.
It is with great sadness that we report the loss of one of our K9's, Dio. Dio passed away after a long illness after retiring back in September. Dio was a sable German Shepherd from the Czech Republic and started his tour of duty in August of 2015. During his career, he had 83 apprehensions/arrests and four physical apprehensions. Dio was nationally certified three years in a row in narcotics and during his career and never missed a find. He had a 100% certification rate in narcotics and was also nationally certified in patrol work. Dio was very social and enjoyed coming to work. He was brave and never backed down. Over his time, he was credited with locating several violent offenders and physically apprehending an aggravated robbery suspect that had just robbed a local motel at knife point and fled on foot but stopped by Dio. This is a tough loss for his handler and the entire department. Dio and his handler will be recognized by the department for their service at an upcoming awards ceremony.
Dio and his handler will be honored for their service at an upcoming awards ceremony.