PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A beloved Plano police K9 has passed away after battling what the department calls a “long illness.”

Plano police announced the passing of K9 Dio, a sable German Shepherd from the Czech Republic, in an Instagram post. He started his career with the department in August 2015 and retired last September.

Police said Dio was credited for 83 apprehensions or arrests and had a 100 percent certification rate in narcotics.

“Dio was very social and enjoyed coming to work. He was brave and never backed down. Over his time, he was credited with locating several violent offenders and physically apprehending an aggravated robbery suspect that had just robbed a local motel at knife point and fled on foot but stopped by Dio,” the department said in its Instagram post.

Dio and his handler will be honored for their service at an upcoming awards ceremony.