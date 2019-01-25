Photo of one of the suspects at a gas station in Fort Worth.

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying three suspects who committed an aggravated robbery at a Sprint store Thursday night.

The robbery was committed at the Sprint store on Camp Wisdom Road around 9:30 p.m.

Police described the three suspects as black men wearing masks who were also armed with handguns.

The suspects then drove to Fort Worth.

These pictures were taken of one of the suspects at a gas station in Fort Worth.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2008 to 2014 orange Dodge Challenger with a black T-racing stripe down the hood.

No injuries occurred in the aggravated robbery.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tippers may remain anonymous. They can submit tips online or over the phone at 972-988-8477.