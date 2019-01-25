IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is investigating a kidnapping and robbery that happened in the 1000 block of Hidden Ridge.

A woman was sitting in her parked car Monday morning when a man got into the back seat of her car. He forced the victim to drive around the Dallas area telling her he needed money and threatened to shoot her. After more than an hour, the victim was told to drive back to Irving and find an ATM. When they reached a bank in the 4000 block of North MacArthur Blvd, she got out the car and escaped. The suspect stole the victim’s credit cards and fled.

Detectives have identified the suspect as Albert Lee Sell, 29, of Cisco and have issued a warrant for his arrest. Sell also has an outstanding warrant from Brown County for Evading Arrest and warrants from Eastland County for Aggravated Assault.

Anyone with information as to Sell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273- 1010 or call 911. Additionally, tips can be submitted by email to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.