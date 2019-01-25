FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas roofer has pleaded guilty to scamming victims in Arlington, Mansfield and North Richland hills through his roofing company, SOS Roofing and Construction.

Patrick Jenkins, 30, was charged with theft of $150,000 to $300,000.

According to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors and police compiled the cases of 41 victims who contracted with Jenkins’ company to have roofing repairs done, only to have no work completed.

Jenkins would send employees door-to-door signing up prospective customers and taking checks for initial payments, promising work would begin in a week, but only providing excuses when the complaints began.

As part of the plea agreement, Jenkins must also pay $230,000 in restitution.

“This case was a great example of teamwork between our office and the Arlington Police Department,” said prosecutor Matt Smid, Chief of the Criminal District Attorney’s White Collar Crime Team. “We have made it a priority to put white collar criminals on notice in Tarrant County – we will not tolerate scammers preying on our residents.”