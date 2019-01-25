ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A middle school student in Athens, Texas died when a school bus collided with a train around 4:30 p.m. Friday according to the Athen Independent School District.

Athens ISD said on its Facebook page, “It is with great sorrow that we confirm one of our precious middle school students lost his life today when a district school bus collided with a train in Athens. One other student on the bus, a female at Central Athens Elementary, was careflighted to Children’s in Dallas.”

No other students were on the bus, the district said.

The district said the bus driver was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

“We ask that you join with us in humbly praying for their families,” the district said.

Out of respect to the families impacted, Athens ISD cancelled all athletic events scheduled for Friday evening.

This is a developing story.