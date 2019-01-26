FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — TCU forward Kouat Noi scored 22 points in the Horned Frogs’ effort to outscore the Florida Gators 55-50 in the Big 12/SEC matchup Saturday morning.

For most of the first half, TCU didn’t trail behind.

The Gators started the game 1-of-15 shooting and were down by 15 points more than midway through the first half. Florida did, however, come back to tie the game for the last time with about 12 and a half minutes left. Noi shut down any possibility for the Gators and scored the next five points to put TCU back on top.

TCU guard Desmond Bane score 17 of his own points to help give the team its seventh consecutive home game win.

Florida’s KeVaughn Allen 11 points didn’t help the Gators out much as they went into the halftime down 16 points.

Florida finally tied the game at 34-34 on a 3-pointer by Andrew Nembhard, who then had a bounce pass to Kavarrius Hayes for a layup for a 36-all game. Florida then lost its momentum and went almost five minutes before scoring again.

Noi made a tie-breaking layup, followed by a 3-pointer from the right corner at almost the same exact spot his cousin, Lat Mayen, hit a 3 on the next TCU possession.

Noi scored the game’s first seven points, and outscored Florida all on his own until Jalen Hudson’s 3-pointer with 6:52 left in the first half got the Gators within 20-11. Noi had 11 points then, and the Gators didn’t have more until their next basket more than three minutes later.

Florida has the first of two consecutive home games Wednesday night against Mississippi.

TCU plays its next two games on the road without leaving the state of Texas. The Frogs play Monday night at Texas Tech and next Saturday at Baylor.

