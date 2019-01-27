DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Survivors of the Holocaust and their descendants observed International Holocaust Remembrance Day at Holocaust memorials in North Texas and across the country Sunday.

People lit candles at the Dallas Holocaust Museum in Downtown to remember the six million Jews killed by Nazi Germany.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp during World War II in 1945.

“We gather together to honor and to remember all those who were martyred in the holocaust,” said Mary Pat Higgins. “Between 1940 and 1945 over a million people were murdered at Auschwitz Birkenau, most of them Jews.”

Sunday also marked the final remembrance ceremony at the current Dallas Holocaust Museum.

A new museum is being built and will open in Downtown Dallas in September.