TULSA, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Houston guard Armoni Brooks scored 22 points, which included six three-pointers, as No. 17 Houston became the first Division I men’s team to reach 20 wins this season in their 77-65 win against Tulsa Sunday.

The Cougars used a 49-24 rebounding edge to stay in control.

Fabian White score 14 points and Nate Hinton came off the bench to add 13 points of his own. Chris Harris Jr. had 10 rebounds.

DaQuan Jeffries led Tulsa with 17 points. Jeriah Horne had 15, Martins Igbanu 11 and Sterling Tapline 10 as the Hurricane lost for the fifth time in six games.

Down by 21 early in the second half, Tulsa cut the deficit to eight several times. Jeffries was called for an offensive foul as he drove the lane with a chance to make it a six-point game in the final two minutes; however Brooks put a stop to it with a three-pointer as the shot clock ran out.

After a fairly even first half, Houston hit four three-pointers in a two-minute burst to grab a 33-21 lead. Hinton had a contested 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final minute as the Cougars’ lead increased to 45-29 at the break.

The Coogs get a chance to avenge its only loss of the season when they return home for a matchup against Temple Thursday. The last time these two teams met, Houston lost 73-69 Jan. 9.

