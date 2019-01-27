DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of people showed their support Sunday for the Athens crash victims and the school district.

The cousin of Christopher Bonilla, the teenage boy who died in collision between the school bus and a train Friday in Athena, had surgery at the Children’s Hospital in Dallas.

People squeezed into Athens Screen Printing.

“I’m really happy, and I’m just surprised so many people actually came out to our store,” said Keneishia Garrett, the co-manager of the store.

The store is usually closed on Sundays; however, hundreds of people who wanted to do something to make a difference were welcomed.

“We were having to let people come in twenty at a time just because there were so many people,” said Garrett. “The line was wrapped around all the wait back to where the employees parked.”

Maroon is one of the school district’s colors.

“There were shirts all on here, all down here,” said Garrett. “This was all full with maroon. It is all completely gone.”

Customers snapped up hoodies, shirts and sweatshirts to wear Monday in Bonilla’s honor.

“We support them, and we’re there to be there and send them prayers,” said Garrett. “The whole community is there for them.”

James Arvizo, a parent, said the heartbreak is felt in neighboring towns.

“Our kids go to Chandler and Brownsboro so we’ll be supporting as well for Athens,” said Arvizo.

He and his son picked out maroon merchandise for their entire family.

Selina Mitchell said she picked out a shirt for her granddaughter to wear in daycare.

“We believe in helping the community, because if it happened to me, I would want the community support,” said Mitchell.

Family members of those affected said they’re grateful for all of the support. There will be counselors at the school Monday to help students and staff.