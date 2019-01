FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a small airplane crash in a field Sunday evening in Fort Worth.

The crash occurred on N. Beach Street around 5:00 p.m.

MedStar said there was a man and a woman, both in their 50s, on board. MedStar said they are both conscious and alert.

They were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fort Worth police said they are investigating the accident.