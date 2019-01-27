  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(credit: Adam Crowley/GettyImages)

HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tanker that caught fire closed both directions of Interstate 45 in Hutchins Sunday morning, police say.

The 18-wheeler was full of gasoline when it caught fire on I-45 at Wintergreen around 5:40 a.m.

The Hutchins Fire Department and other local units were at the scene.

Police said crews diverted traffic on the northbound side of the highway at Fulghum Road.

The fire appears to be put out, according to police.

The condition of the driver is unknown at the time.

