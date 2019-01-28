HIGHLAND PARK (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Highland Park are warning residents after a coyote went into a resident’s backyard and killed a small dog last week.

Police say the attack happened Wednesday, Jan. 23 when a coyote was able to enter the resident’s property. The resident is okay, but her pet did not survive the attack.

Alerts and information were sent out to residents regarding the incident.

Police advise residents to check their fences for openings that a coyote would be able to get through.

Residents in Frisco have also been on high alert after a recent string of coyote attacks within the same area. The above video is a story on the most recent coyote attack in the city.

Koji Brown told CBS 11 he was walking with his yorkie near Eldorado Parkway and Preston Road on Saturday Dec. 29 when a coyote attacked the dog. He was able to fight it off.

It was the most recent attack reported in that area of Frisco, which dates back to October. On Monday, Dec. 17, two women were attacked by a coyote while jogging in the area, leaving one of them with neck injuries.