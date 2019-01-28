FORT WORTH (HOODLINE) — Looking for the best new coffee in Fort Worth? These spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some brew.

Dwell Coffee & Biscuits

3113 S. University Drive, Floor 1, Bluebonnet Place

Photo: ni n./Yelp

Dwell Coffee & Biscuits is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee and tea and more.

It’s the second location opened by Dwell Coffee & Biscuits. The menu has espresso, which is served with two shots, plus matcha, coffee, tea and hot chocolate. The shop also has buttermilk biscuits that are handmade fresh each day that can be ordered as mini or in a breakfast sandwich. The flavors include gingerbread with cream cheese frosting, cinnamon, honey glazed, cookie dough and buttermilk. (Click here to view the full menu.)

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out 23 reviews, Dwell Coffee & Biscuits has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Ni N., who reviewed Dwell Coffee & Biscuits on Jan. 21, wrote, “Super spacious and has a cute interior and simple menu of coffee and biscuits.”

Nicole W. noted, “They did a great job transforming an old bank into a hip but quaint spot to enjoy some delicious food and coffee. It’s cafe style, so you order at the counter. I think the prices are pretty spot on considering the taste and quality of the food.”

Dwell Coffee & Biscuits is open from 6 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekends.

Starbucks

5250 Sycamore School Road, Wedgwood

Starbucks is a spot to score coffee and tea and more.

This location has a full-service cafe with a drive-through window. On the menu, customers have a choice of items like mochas, iced coffee, lattes, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, baked goods, yogurt and much more.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Starbucks has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Sarah J., who reviewed Starbucks on Dec. 11, wrote, “Great, friendly service. I’m a super early bird and always greeted by the same two workers that are friendly and have smiles so early in the morning. Great to have this store in our neighborhood.”

And Stephanie W. noted, “I love coming to this location. They’re friendly and helpful and always able to give good recommendations. The lines go fast both inside and at the drive thru. I’m so glad they joined the neighborhood!”

Starbucks is open from 5 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

FunkyTown Donuts & Drafts

132 E. Fourth St., Downtown

Photo: cyrus a./Yelp

FunkyTown Donuts & Drafts is a doughnut shop that also offers coffee and beers on tap.

The doughnut flavors are rotated weekly and range from Cotton Candy Crunch to Maple Bacon, Peanut Butter Bart and Red Velvet Cake. The ideal complement to the sweet pastry is its drip coffee, latte, mocha, cappuccino or espresso. There is also beer, wine and mimosa on the menu.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, FunkyTown Donuts & Drafts has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Linda L., who was one of the first users to visit FunkyTown Donuts & Drafts on Jan. 12, wrote, “Oh my doughnut! Went in for an after dinner treat and this place was open. … The staff was nice, the manager was awesome and the atmosphere is laid back. I will be back.”

Cyrus A., noted, “Great corner spot for gourmet doughnuts and delicious coffee. The space is clean and well lit, with countertop and table seating. The service is friendly and helpful. The latte was well made, and the doughnuts are indeed hype-worthy.”

FunkyTown Donuts & Drafts is open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.