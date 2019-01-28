DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Earline Clewis is a mother of five sons.

Within 60 days, she lost three of them, including two killed on the same day. “No mother should have this type of nightmare or pain,” she said while wiping tears from her eyes. Clewis is a Dallas resident who now waits and prays for a call from homicide detectives, hoping they can offer the answer to two questions? Who and Why?

On October 24, 2018, Clewis learned her son Marco was shot and killed by an unknown assailant.

The police investigation remains open. The murder remains unsolved.

Marco Clewis’ shooting death happened just yards from Earl Clewis’ house.

Clewis knew his younger brother had just been gunned down. He raced to find a car seen leaving Marco’s home. During the chase, Clewis lost control of his vehicle, and crashed at a high rate of speed.

Earl Clewis died the same night as his brother Marco. Mother Clewis “I call (Earl) and say, why aren’t you answering my call? I had no idea Earl was dead as well,” she said.

The death of two sons in one night devastated the South Dallas mother.

Her adult sons provided care and support for third son Matthew, who endured years of seizures. Matthew, according to Mrs. Clewis, was depressed after the deaths of his brothers. January 16, Matthew Clewis had a seizure. His heart stopped. He couldn’t be revived. “His heart just gave out. There was nothing they could do,” Clewis said.

Clewis believes her sons’ deaths are inextricably tied to the initial shooting. Crimestoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest, and Clewis made a appeal to the public herself. “It’s hard to know that I have lost three sons. I know somebody knows what happened to my son. Please, I beg you, say something. Give us justice. That’s all we ask for.”